Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,313 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Gov. Kemp Issues Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols:

“Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest."

You just read:

Read more about Gov. Kemp Issues Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.