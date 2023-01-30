Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols:
“Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest."
You just read:
Read more about Gov. Kemp Issues Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.