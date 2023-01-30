Submit Release
Government Council to Convene Thursday

MOROCCO, January 30 - A Government Council will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

The Council will follow, at the beginning of its proceedings, a presentation by the Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social Economy, on "the Forsa program: Assessment of achievements in 2022 and action plan for 2023," the department of the Head of Government said Monday in a statement.

Subsequently, the Council will consider the draft law amending and supplementing the Dahir Law establishing the Hassan II Academy of Sciences and Technology.

The Council will continue its proceedings by examining three draft decrees, the first one amending the decree relating to the national commission of the public order, while the second one fixes the allowances and the expenses granted to the members of the board of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of the Social Works of Education-Training. The third project sets the attributions and the organization of the ministry in charge of the relations with the Parliament.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to high office in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

MAP:  30 January 2023

