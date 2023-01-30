Casablanca Stock Exchange Starts the Week on Positive Note

MOROCCO, January 30 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened on a positive note on Monday, its flagship index, the MASI, gaining 0.6% to 10,131.04 points.

A few minutes after the opening, the MASI.20, an index reflecting the performance of the 20 most liquid companies listed, advanced by 0.69% to 812.24 points and the MASI.ESG, an index of companies with the best ESG rating, gained 1.02% to 772.21 points.

On Friday, the MASI closed with a loss of 0.37%.

MAP: 30 January 2023