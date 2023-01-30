Drill Results On Globex Fontana Royalty Property

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders regarding recently announced drill results on the Harricana Project, Main Fontana Gold Zone located in Duverny township, Quebec on which Globex maintains a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty, one percent (1%) NSR of which may be purchased for $2,000,000 prior to commercial production. The royalty covers 105 claims and cells totaling 4,147 hectares.



Kiboko Gold Inc. (KIB-TSXV) has reported assay results from 26 holes totaling 3,449 metres which are part of an ongoing systematic 11,000 metre, 67-hole verification program in the Main Fontana Gold Zone.

Highlights reported are as follows:

8.7 g/t Au over 9 m (RCFON22-021), including 22.2 g/t Au over 3 m

(RCFON22-021), including 23.9 g/t Au over 3 m (RCFON22-026), including 35.4 g/t Au over 2 m

(RCFON22-026), including 47.2 g/t Au over 1 m (DDFON22-004)

(DDFON22-004) 7.2 g/t Au over 2 m (RCFON22-006), including 14.0 g/t Au over 1 m

(RCFON22-006), including 8.4 g/t Au over 1 m (RCFON22-018)

(RCFON22-018) 3.3 g/t Au over 2 m (RCFON22-002)

(RCFON22-002) 3.2 g/t Au over 2 m (RCFON22-022)

(RCFON22-022) 2.3 g/t Au over 2.5 m (DDFON22-007)

(DDFON22-007) 5.2 g/t Au over 1 m (RCFON22-026)

(RCFON22-026) 5.2 g/t Au over 1 m (RCFON22-004)

Drill results are pending upon an additional 31 holes.

Numerous other lower grade intersections were also reported upon which Kiboko intends to undertake further evaluation.

Kiboko’s current interpretation is that mineralization is primarily sub-vertical, which corresponds to an estimated true width range of 50% to 60% of the reported intervals.

For access to the full Kiboko press release, (click here).

Harricana Gold Project – Fontana area Phase 1 results



(Note: Production royalties are only payable upon production.)

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

