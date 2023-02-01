Hospice Associates Provides End-of-Life Care Plans for Patients in New Orleans
New Orleans-based Hospice Associates care providers offer at-home & inpatient care for patients suffering from life-limiting illnesses.
We were very touched by the representation of your office for our father’s funeral. Many thanks for all you have done and continue to do.”METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A terminal illness can be life-altering, not just for patients but also for family and friends. When family members are made aware that there is no more medical intervention that they can potentially provide to help prolong the lives of their loved ones, it can be a time of grief and devastation. During this time, it is common for family members to look for support. Hospice care may sometimes seem like an out or like giving up, but more often than not, families eventually realize that hospice care is a ray of hope. When patients and seniors reach a stage in their illness where there is no hope of recovery, friends, families, and caregivers typically choose to contact well-established hospice care providers. Good service providers such as Hospice Associates of New Orleans offer excellent plans and programs to help patients live their final days in a caring and peaceful environment.
It is frequently seen that patients with life-limiting illnesses prefer a homely environment. This space of comfort and familiarity makes it easier for them to remain settled and helps them get through each day easily. Caring for an elderly loved one or family member suffering from a disease or ailment that cannot be cured can be stressful and demanding to balance with daily personal and professional life. It is not only a physical challenge but also often an emotional rollercoaster. Caregivers want the best quality of life for their loved ones, especially at the end, and in-home care provides precisely that.
An in-home care system provides seniors and individuals with illnesses with no cure a chance to enjoy calming interactions with their families while promising a stress-free breath for their caregivers. Rather than opting for hospitals, healthcare facilities, or medical centers, in-home care can be made easier by highly qualified healthcare experts at professional hospice centers. They have trained professionals who know how to support and manage patients with special needs. As a result, families often find it a better fit than any hospital to seek service providers such as Hospice Associates.
“Words cannot express how grateful our family is for the love and care your members have given to our family. Beginning with my mother for the past year to the three weeks you tended to our father. From everything you provided to tend to their physical needs, to all of the information given to help us take care of our parents. We were very touched by the representation of your office for our father’s funeral. Many thanks for all you have done and continue to do.”
-Patient's Daughter and Family
One of the major challenges that individuals with end-of-life illnesses face is deciding when to enter hospice. Moving them into assisted living centers or nursing facilities can disrupt their lives significantly. In addition, settling in and adjusting to a new environment can lead to health complications and mental stress for patients. However, starting off with in-home care services or a pre-hospice palliative management program comes with numerous benefits that might not always be available to patients in medical facilities. Experienced caregivers are professionally trained to ensure personalized patient care until they are ready to transition to a good hospice facility with professional hospice programs. They tailor their services to fit patient requirements and ensure every changing need is met while providing round-the-clock support in safe settings.
When a patient suffers from a terminal illness, it is understandable that it usually comes with immense physical pain. However, sometimes it becomes difficult to manage such pains effectively with the help of topical or oral medication. In such cases, administering intravenous medications to patients can provide relief from pain. Professional hospice care, New Orleans-based service providers understand this problem and are equipped to provide intravenous medications with the help of micro-pumps and other devices. These devices are commonly programmed to deliver adjustable doses that can be personalized from patient to patient. Hospice Associates is a service provider in New Orleans that knows how to manage patients in these testing situations. Like most hospice centers, they can also provide training, equipment, and assistance to caregivers so that they can help loved ones through pain at home.
During the final months, weeks, or even days of an individual battling an end-stage disease, staying home usually becomes more challenging and demanding. Not only does it limit the quality of care offered to the patient, but it can also become a very stressful time for family and friends. They can feel helpless and feel that their caregiving skills are limited; hence, they usually reach out to professional hospice care facilities. Centers with experienced staff, up-to-date equipment, and compassion for individuals become the perfect recipe for high-quality inpatient care. In addition, providers like Hospice Associates try to make the transition from home care to inpatient care swift and smooth every time.
Professionals taking care of the medical aspect of a loved one’s final days can be immensely relieving for family members, giving them time to concentrate on making memories and spending quality time with them. The right quality of care is provided to elders or patients without burdening family members, allowing them to align their focus with other vital requirements. Along with offering care for patients, the experienced caregivers at Hospice Associates provide a compassionate environment and services tailored to each patient individually.
About Hospice Associates
Since its inception in 2004, Hospice Associates has been a New Orleans-based industry leader in hospice care services. Hospice Associates has a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals to serve elders and patients suffering from terminal illnesses. The company provides uncompromised pre-hospice, in-home, and inpatient care for senior residents and patients during the last days of their lives, trying to ensure complete comfort, support, and care in any way they can.
