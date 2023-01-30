LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Jonathan Blakelock

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Jonathan Blakelock CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $180 million in advisory and brokerage assets*, and joins LPL from Ameriprise.



Based in Kingwood, Texas, a suburb of Houston, Blakelock is an Army veteran with an analytical background stemming from graduate school work at the University of Houston’s Cougar Investment Fund. Blakelock started his career as a financial advisor in 2007 and has grown his business organically over the years, now serving more than 400 clients in 17 states. He is joined at Blakelock Financial Group by a six member support staff.

“What motivates me is helping people and knowing that I can make a difference in the lives of my clients through financial planning,” Blakelock said. “We take a very hands-on, analytical approach to helping clients find a way to solve problems and work toward a more secure financial future.”

Seeking more flexibility and choice, especially in the area of financial planning, Blakelock decided to move his business to LPL.

“LPL has several advanced planning programs to choose from, along with more mutual funds and innovative solutions to deliver better experiences for my clients,” Blakelock said. “This move will give me more tools and flexibility, while still providing oversight that my clients want. It also allows me to brand my business and have more control in the way we operate.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We extend a warm welcome to Jonathan and are honored that he recognized LPL’s ability to provide robust planning tools and differentiated experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the wealth management industry. We will continue to invest in capabilities and solutions designed to help advisors bring added value to their clients, and we look forward to supporting Blakelock Financial Group for years to come.”

