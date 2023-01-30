mdf commerce announces a partnership with Acumatica offering its SMBs a fully integrated B2B ecommerce solution to Acumatica Cloud ERP

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement between its ecommerce solution, k-ecommerce, and Acumatica. Combined, the solutions create a comprehensive offering to SMB customers and expand the reach of mdf commerce's ecommerce solution.



The k-ecommerce ERP-integrated ecommerce platform developed for Acumatica Cloud ERP users provides an all-in-one ecommerce, which includes a CMS, cloud hosting, as well as complete post-implementation service and training. Furthermore, k-ecommerce helps B2B businesses by delivering a PCI Level 1-compliant environment.

“With over 20 years of experience in the B2B ecommerce industry, built specifically for manufacturing, wholesale and distribution businesses, k-ecommerce checks off all the boxes for providing Acumatica Cloud ERP users with a robust and scalable B2B ecommerce platform. The integration to k-ecommerce also means Acumatica customers can maximize the return on their current technological infrastructure,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of partner solutions at Acumatica.

“Acumatica has been the world's fastest growing Cloud ERP company for more than six years. We are proud to support the Acumatica Cloud ERP business by providing the fully integrated ecommerce experience that is key to partners in the channel and end users within the Acumatica ecosystem,” said Pascal Cardinal, President of k-ecommerce - powered by mdf commerce. “We are excited to introduce the new solution in exclusivity during the Acumatica Summit 2023.”

K-ecommerce for Acumatica will be presented for the first time at the Acumatica Summit taking place in Las Vegas, Nev. from January 29 - February 3, 2023. The general availability of k-ecommerce for Acumatica on Acumatica Marketplace is scheduled for February 2023. For more details visit k-ecommerce x Acumatica

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

For further information:

mdf commerce

Pascal Cardinal

President, Ecommerce

Phone: +1 (514) 574-1670

Email: pascal.cardinal@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

Bertrand Guignat

Vice President Marketing, Ecommerce

Phone: +1 (514) 463-3563

Email: bertrand.guignat@mdfcommerce.com

Acumatica Media Contact

Megan Nielson

Communiqué PR

Email: megan@communiquepr.com

Phone: +1 (206) 282-4923 ext. 233