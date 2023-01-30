Submit Release
Nauru National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish to extend my congratulations to the Republic of Nauru as you celebrate the 55th anniversary of your independence.

As a proud partner of Nauru, the United States appreciates our long-standing relationship that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties. We are confident that by working together we can confront the significant challenges facing the global community, including the climate crisis, security, and economic prosperity. In recognition of the growing global interconnectivity, we are confident that, working together, the United States and Nauru can help create a more secure and prosperous future for our countries.

