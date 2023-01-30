Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Egyptian Members of Civil Society

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday in Cairo with a diverse group of Egyptian civil society members, in line with the United States’ commitment to protect human rights globally. The Secretary welcomed the opportunity to hear about these individuals’ critical work to advance fundamental freedoms in Egypt. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of human rights to U.S. foreign policy, emphasized the United States’ steadfast support for human rights defenders, and pledged to continue close U.S. engagement with Egyptian civil society.

