Sify Becomes India’s First NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Colocation Provider

Expands portfolio to offer customers hosting services for NVIDIA DGX systems

/EIN News/ -- CHENNAI, India, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognised as an NVIDIA DGX-Ready data center colocation provider. This makes Sify the first colocation provider in India to offer customers the option to host NVIDIA DGX A100 systems .



NVIDIA DGX is a platform purpose-built for enterprise AI and the universal system for all AI workloads – from analytics to training to inference. It sets a new bar for compute density, performance and scale, replacing legacy compute infrastructure with a single, unified system that can do it all.

Powered by NVIDIA Base Command software, each DGX A100 system features eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs that can be used together to run the largest jobs or divided into as many as 56 separate, fully isolated instances with dedicated high-bandwidth memory, cache and compute cores. The combination of dense compute power and complete workload flexibility makes DGX systems ideal for both single node deployments and large-scale clusters.

With DGX systems, Sify will be able to provide its customers high-compute density, measurable performance and flexible infrastructure on many footprints across either private cloud deployments or colocation. Enterprises will benefit from AI-powered insights, effective return on investment on AI infrastructure and scalable AI clusters for their data centers to ensure quality customer experience.

Sify will offer data centers where customers can host NVIDIA DGX A100 systems for private cloud deployments. This includes NVIDIA DGX A100 platforms, NVIDIA AI and data science enterprise software and software development kits.

“Artificial Intelligence and deep learning are transforming every industry. NVIDIA offers industry-leading compute density and performance, which provides Sify a unique advantage to offer complete NVIDIA DGX-powered colocation along with NVIDIA’s leading enterprise AI and data science software,” said Tirthankar Mitra, CEO (West) at Sify Technologies.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com , Sify Technologies, Sify Infinit spaces limited, Sify Digital services limited and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

