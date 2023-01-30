Submit Release
W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. ((W. P. Carey, NYSE:WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2022. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109 


FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions

Nondividend Distributions

Qualified Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2)

Section 897 Capital Gain(3)

Section 199A Dividends(4)

Section 1061 One-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)

Section 1061 Three-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)

12/31/21

1/14/22

$1.0550

$1.0053551

$0.0068056

$0.0428393

$0.0261493

$0.0068056

$0.0068056

$0.9792058

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

3/31/22

4/14/22

$1.0570

$1.0072610

$0.0068185

$0.0429206

$0.0261989

$0.0068185

$0.0068185

$0.9810621

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

6/30/22

7/15/22

$1.0590

$1.0091669

$0.0068314

$0.0430018

$0.0262485

$0.0068314

$0.0068314

$0.9829184

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

9/30/22

10/14/22

$1.0610

$1.0110728

$0.0068443

$0.0430830

$0.0262980

$0.0068443

$0.0068443

$0.9847747

$0.0000000

$0.0000000


(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5)

For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,428 net lease properties covering approximately 175 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of September 30, 2022. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

 

 

