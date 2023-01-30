Legionella Testing Market: A Study of the Key Applications and Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in prevalence of legionella related disease is a key factor driving market revenue growth

global legionella testing market size reached USD 281.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Legionella Testing Market size reached USD 281.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in prevalence of legionella-related disease is driving revenue growth of the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, Australia, and the U.S., about 10-15 cases per million people are detected each year. The prevalence of Legionnaires illness varies greatly depending on the amount of surveillance and reporting. Waterborne Legionella pneumophila is the most prevalent cause of illnesses and outbreaks across the globe. Legionella pneumophila and similar species are typically found in bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, creeks, hot springs, and others. Other species, such as L. longbeachae, can be found in potting soil.

Several companies are collaborating and merging with other companies as part of their competitive strategy is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the market. For instance, in September 2020, Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in bioanalytical testing and environmental testing, announced the acquisition of SunDream Environmental Technical Co. Ltd., Blue Formosa Environmental Technical Co. Ltd., and Universe Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. (together known as SunDream Group). SunDream Group is Taiwan's second-largest participant in the environmental testing business. Eurofins will become the market leader in environmental testing in Taiwan with the addition of the SunDream Group, greatly expanding its customer portfolio in the nation.

Key Legionella Testing Market participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux, Merck KGaA, Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Aquacert Ltd, Phigenics, LLC, Pall Corporation, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key inclusions of the Legionella Testing Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The Urine Antigen Test (UAT) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The Legionella UAT is the most routinely requested test for Legionnaires disease diagnosis. It has a sensitivity of 70-80% (normally higher than culture), a specificity of >99%, and will typically remain positive for days to weeks after appropriate treatment has commenced. However, because all Legionella species and serogroups are potentially pathogenic, a patient with a negative urinary antigen result could have Legionnaires disease caused by another Legionella species or serogroup, which is why combining culture and UAT is recommended.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Diagnostic laboratories serve as the focal point for diagnosing diseases. The diagnostic test kits are generally performed in aseptic environments such as culture, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Urine Antigen Tests (UATs). Culturing requires incubation time and an aseptic environment for the bacteria to grow.

The Legionella Testing Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Legionella Testing Market .

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Legionella Testing Market based Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Culture

Urine Antigen Test (UAT)

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Water Treatment Industries

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What market dynamics does this report cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

