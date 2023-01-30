Skillweed Mentors & Trains Cyber Security, Data Science, DevSecOps, Agile Product Development & Technology Leadership

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillweed, a new education platform, has officially launched to provide mentorship and training for professionals in the fields of cyber security, data science, devSecOps, agile product development, and leadership. The platform is designed to help professionals advance their skills and careers through a unique and innovative approach to learning.

The Skillweed platform features a variety of training options, including self-paced online courses, mentorship programs, and live workshops. The platform also offers a wide range of certification programs, including the latest industry standards, to help professionals demonstrate their expertise and advance their careers.

"We are excited to launch Skillweed and provide professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing job market," said Akin Akinfenwa, the founder of Skillweed. "Our platform is designed to help professionals stay ahead of the curve and meet the demands of today's fast-paced, technology-driven world."

The Skillweed platform also offers a variety of resources to help professionals stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and best practices, including access to a community of experts, industry news and insights, and career development resources.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn and grow, no matter their background or experience level," added Akin Akinfenwa. "We are committed to making our training and resources accessible and affordable to all."

To learn more about Skillweed and the training and mentorship options available, visit the company's website at www.skillweed.com and https://academy.skillweed.com.

About Skillweed
Skillweed is a new education platform that provides mentorship and training for professionals in cyber security, data science, devSecOps, agile product development, and leadership. The platform is designed to help professionals advance their skills and careers through a unique and innovative approach to learning.

Akin Akinfenwa
Skillweed
Akin.akinfenwa@skillweed.com

You just read:

Skillweed Mentors & Trains Cyber Security, Data Science, DevSecOps, Agile Product Development & Technology Leadership

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Akin Akinfenwa
Skillweed Akin.akinfenwa@skillweed.com
Company/Organization
Spurgeon Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Skillweed Mentors & Trains Cyber Security, Data Science, DevSecOps, Agile Product Development & Technology Leadership
Circularr Secures $50M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited to Accelerate Global Recycling Efforts
Transcend Translation Recognized as the Best Translation Company in the State of Utah
View All Stories From This Author