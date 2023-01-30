Navigating Security Robot Market: A Study of the Industry's Key Segments

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automation in the security field is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 26.98 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of underwater robots as a security robot ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Security Robot Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Security Robot market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Security Robot market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors.

The global security robot market size reached USD 26.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of security robots in monitoring and security applications is driving revenue growth for the market. They are slowly but surely finding their way into the surveillance industry, where they are used in parking lots, college campuses, and malls, among other public places, to be patrolled.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1380

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Ava Robotics Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., SMP Robotics, Thales, BAE Systems, Boston Dynamics, Knightscope, Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Highlights from the Report

The firefighting segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Fire victims are less likely to sustain injuries owing to firefighting robots. In addition, it is used to spot fires and put them out before they get out of control.

In order to spray water on the regions impacted by fire, the robots either have a tank of water on board or a fire hose. With a sensor and a global positioning system, these robots are well-suited to locate the fire's source and cause.

A firefighting robot can be used for a variety of tasks, including searching for active fires, putting them out, suppressing them, rescuing people from burning buildings, and assessing the environment in a fire-affected region. In order to attain great dependability for firefighting applications, manufacturers are building firefighting robots increasing the revenue growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1380

The report studies the historical data of the Security Robot Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global security robot market on the basis of type, application, component, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ground Robots

Areal Robots

Underwater Robots

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Spying

Demining

Patrolling & Surveillance

Firefighting

Others

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Defense & Military

Residential

Commercial

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1380

Key Points of Security Robot Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Security Robot market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Security Robot market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Security Robot market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Herbal Tea Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/herbal-tea-market

Remote Lawn Mower Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-lawn-mower-market

Industrial Refrigeration Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-refrigeration-market

Security Information And Event Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/security-information-and-event-management-market

Antifungal Drugs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antifungal-drugs-market

Scara Robot Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/scara-robot-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Security Robot Market Size Worth USD 113.95 Billion in 2030