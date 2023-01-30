Single Use Bioprocessing Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of single use technology is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market - Forecast to 2030", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. In the coming years, the report The report considers both the current situation and past data. The report provides detailed information on growth factors, opportunities, lucrative business outlook, promising growth areas and estimated growth rates through 2030. Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Single Use Bioprocessing industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition, the report discusses the impact of the pandemic on different market sectors. Additionally, it provides an assessment of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the keyword market. All the most reputable companies in the industry, sales and distribution channels, regional reach, market share and estimated size as well as revenue estimates for the forecast period are gathered in the report this. The report is the result of extensive primary and secondary research and has been compiled with the aim of giving readers and businesses a competitive edge over their industry peers. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Single Use Bioprocessing industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Single Use Bioprocessing industry. In addition, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the factors that are likely to support or hinder market expansion in the coming years. The overall impact of the pandemic on the Single Use Bioprocessing Market and its key segments is comprehensively estimated in the report.

However, certain risks and challenges involved with single-use bioprocessing equipment and products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market. Implementation of such criteria in scale-up and production scale processes is critical for success of developmental trials to optimize process conditions for manufacturing. Availability of single-use bioreactors that can translate those precise conditions to huge fermentation volumes is a major barrier, volume capacity is limited (not over 2,000 L), and questions about quality of finished product after large-scale production persist. With single-use bioreactors, scaling down is also a potential impediment. Scaledown studies are typically used to determine the root cause of any deviations that have occurred or to undertake a risk-based analysis. Lower constraints in working capacity of single-use bag type or single-use system make such investigations prohibitively expensive. The single-use bioprocessing market size was USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of single-use technology is a key factor driving growth of the market. Single-use systems not only require less maintenance and installation but also use less energy. In certain volume ranges, single-use systems can be stacked and or movable, reducing the spacing effect. These systems also require space for manipulation, transportation, and trash removal and their footprint is substantially lower than that of fixed systems. It is feasible to move equipment out of the way to manipulate it. Although it may appear that discarding plastic bags is wasteful, this is not always the case when compared to older equipment, which requires washing and sterilizing between batches. According to recent studies, single-use technology emits 25%-50% less carbon dioxide than stainless steel.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Single Use Bioprocessing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single Use Bio-reactors

Disposable Mixers

Filtration Assemblies

Media Bags & Containers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Filtration

Purification

Cell Culture

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bio-pharmaceuticals

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Others

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Single Use Bioprocessing market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Single Use Bioprocessing industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Single Use Bioprocessing market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Single Use Bioprocessing Market by 2027?

