Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Market: A Study of the Current Status and Future Prospects

Increasing requirement for carrying out EMC pre-compliance testing of products is a key factor driving EMC testing market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.37 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market. The rising demand for the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market is expected to drive the demand for Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing market size was USD 2.37 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of mobile subscribers and growing mobile data requirements are major factors driving market revenue growth.

As well as new entrants in the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, DEKRA India, Fortive, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Frankonia Group.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Automotive EMC testing monitors radio frequency (RF) emissions coming from electrical systems of vehicles and assesses how susceptible they are to RF signals coming from both inside and outside vehicles.

EMC testing also includes measuring how well a device performs under steady-state driving circumstances, electrical transients, and electrostatic discharge, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to rising requirement for EMI certification of products for import and export in this region. For instance, The State Radio Monitoring and Testing Center (SRRC) grants SRRC certification, which is comparable to Course on Computer Certificates (CCC) certification. All items, regardless of their shape, that utilize a radio transmitter are relevant for SRRC certification.

The global Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global EMC testing market based on offering type, services type, end-use, and region:

· Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

· Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Appliances & Electronics

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

IT & Telecommunications

Medical

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Railways

Regional Bifurcation of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Market Report:

The report encompasses Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing industry

