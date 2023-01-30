Interactive Fitness Market Share, Leading Players, Development Plans, Revenue, CAGR Status and Segments Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors driving market revenue

Interactive Fitness Market Size – USD 3.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students will be able to increase their levels of fitness through Interactive Fitness by using dietary advice, strength training, flexibility exercises, and pulse/heart rate monitoring. Students will learn how to design a balanced, lifelong exercise regimen using the training methods described here to increase their dietary awareness, flexibility, physical strength, and endurance.

The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the interactive fitness industry and steady adoption of wearable devices to track health and fitness aspects is another key factor supporting revenue growth of the market. Rising focus on health and adoption of more technologically advanced devices, equipment, and solutions with more novel and unique features among an increasing consumer base of tech savvy consumers with increasing disposable income are other factors driving market revenue growth. As a result, major market players are investing substantially and focusing on development of more innovative and user-friendly, as well as more interactive and innovative solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap.

Get a Sample to Understand More Details on Interactive Fitness Market Segments@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/924

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2021-2028

CAGR: 8.3%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Peloton acquired Precor. As a result of this acquisition, Peloton aims to increase its research and development capabilities, as well as expedite its penetration of the commercial market with Precor\'s highly skilled personnel. Peloton plans to produce linked workout goods in the United States by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Quick Buy Interactive Fitness Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/924

The objective of the study is to define the Interactive Fitness market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Interactive Fitness market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive fitness market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

Regional Analysis for Interactive Fitness Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Interactive Fitness market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Interactive Fitness market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/924

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Emergen Research:

food-grade gases market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-grade-gases-market

automatic number plate recognition system market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system-market

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-market

infrared detector market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infrared-detector-market

Artificial Neural Network Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-neural-network-market

Digital X ray Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-x-ray-market

Smart Learning Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-learning-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%