Network Engineering Services Market Growth-CAGR of 9.9% During Forecast Period 2022-2030 | Accenture plc, Cisco, Systems

Increasing investments on the development of IoT devices is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Network Engineering Services Market Size – USD 39.9 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing Dependency of Industries on Network” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A broad range of services that aid telcos in smoothly switching from traditional to next-generation networks. Our services give CSPs the ability to effectively plan, design, and manage both fixed-line and mobile networks. In order to reduce project execution risks and provide quantifiable outcomes, our global delivery model integrates a number of procedures and tried-and-true methodologies.

The network engineering services market size reached USD 39.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in the development of IoT devices is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. There are many chances for expansion in emerging sectors such as the gaming industry, Over-The-Top (OTT), smart wearables, and smart home devices because all of these sectors rely heavily on networking services for their own products, services, and solutions. The market for network engineering services is also seeing potential from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 9.9%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The report Network Engineering Services Market conveys a serious viewpoint covering worldwide market refreshes, future development, business possibilities, impending turns of events, and future ventures. Besides, the report perceives the top organizations alongside their advertising system, organization profile, most recent progressions, business strategies, item portfolios, market techniques, sales value, volume, limit, and cost structure. Global Network Engineering Services Market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period.

Top Companies Operating in the Network Engineering Services Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Accenture plc, Cisco, Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Advance Digital Systems, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, NTT Global Networks, and Aviat Networks, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The network design segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth. A network design blueprint confirms the precise hardware needed to construct the physical network. It establishes the type of network equipment required, such as switches, servers, and routers, as well as the kind of cable required and its routing. It also takes into account how the placement of this equipment can enhance network performance. A network refers to all of the technologies that a company team uses to connect with one another. They might utilize various devices to access the network, necessitating security measures that restrict users' access to specific folders.

The large enterprises segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. In many businesses, network engineering and profitability are directly associated (particularly with digital service providers). Network engineering is a shared service organization that rents out network resources to multiple departments and subsidiaries within large enterprises in order to maintain a profit margin.

The BFSI segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth over the forecast period. Nowadays, most financial transactions take place online, using mobile wallets, bill payment by email, and other methods. Open banking must be a part of financial businesses' growth and rivalry strategies. Banks establish a single interface through which clients may access their services when they integrate their financial solutions into third-party software. Banks can make their services available to their consumers across platforms for straightforward payments by collaborating with fintech companies. Open banking services enable online payments when utilizing well-known food delivery applications to place orders or make digital payments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Network Engineering Services market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Network Engineering Services industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Network Engineering Services market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Network Engineering Services industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the Network Engineering Services Market market on the basis of service type, organization size, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Network Assessment

Network Deployment

Network Design

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

