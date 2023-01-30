Sexual Wellness Market Projected to Reach at US$ 81,394.49 Million by 2028

Sexual wellness market analysis is provided for the international market including trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product, Distribution Channel, and Application,” the market is projected to reach US$ 81,394.49 million by 2028 from US$ 51,924.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Industry Players:

The developments in the sexual wellness market have been characterized as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as launches, expansion, enhancement as well as relocation. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, alliance, and agreement & joint ventures. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the Sexual Wellness market. The sexual wellness market majorly consists of the players Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Lovehoney Group Ltd., LELO, Topco Sales, Church & Dwight, Inc., TENGA Co., Ltd., LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD, FUN FACTORY GmbH, HLL Lifecare Limited, Bayer AG. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the companies have utilized inorganic strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnership, and collaborations.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the sexual wellness market:

July-2021: Durex conducted the UK's largest-ever sex survey of the LGBTQ+ community in order to better understand how it can be an ally and support people in being their real sexual selves. The survey, which included questions about LGBTQ+ experiences with sex education, sexual fulfilment, sexual health, dating, and self-acceptance.

Apr-2020: The TENGA FLIP ORB Series has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2020.

Sep-2020: FUN FACTORY GmbH has launched SUNDAZE. And is the first toy from the brand-new category PULSE VIBE.

Segmentations:

The report segments the sexual wellness market as follows:

The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of pharmaceutical product, non-pharmaceutical product, and distribution channel. Based on pharmaceutical product, the market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The market, based on non-pharmaceutical product, is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sexual wellness market, by distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, mass merchandize, and hospitals pharmacies. The sexual wellness market, by application, the market is segmented into erectile dysfunction treatment, low libido treatment, orgasmic dysfunction treatment, and others.

Covid-19 Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has led to some life-changing interruptions in people’s lives, which have changed sexual priorities in such a way that even delimiting appropriate sexual well-being timeframes has become challenging. There might be resource constraints to monitoring that requires a multidimensional measure, and political resistance to giving prominence to sexual wellbeing alongside risk-focused outcomes.

