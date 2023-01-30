Trekking Rucksack Market to hit US$ 4,627.68 million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner Logo

Increasing Popularity of Outdoor Sports and Recreational Activities Escalates Trekking Rucksack Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Trekking Rucksack Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Capacity (Upto 20 Litres, 20–50 Litres, More Than 50 Litres), Material (Nylon, Polyester, Canvas, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. It also entails the identification of significant market players along with their key developments.

Trekking Rucksack Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 3,349.66 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 4,627.68 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 153

No. of Tables 83

No. of Charts & Figures 86

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Capacity, Material and Distribution Channel

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

A trekking rucksack is a type of backpack with additional pockets and hip or chest belts to carry a heavier load while trekking. The trekking rucksack market was valued at US$ 3,349.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,627.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of adventure tourism and recreational activities such as trekking is boosting the global demand for trekking rucksacks. Additionally, product innovations and a rising number of flashpackers are expected to drive the growth of the global trekking rucksack market.

By capacity, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into up to 20 liters, 20–50 liters, and more than 50 liters. In 2020, the 25–50 liters segment accounted for the largest market share. The trekking rucksacks with a capacity of 25–50 liters are also called medium-sized rucksacks. The market players functional with this segment target consumers that are lite to moderate travelers.

Based on material, the trekking rucksack market is segmented into nylon, polyester, canvas, and others. The nylon segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period as well. However, the polyester segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Polyester is durable, robust, and lightweight. Polyester as a fabric is mildew, stain, & mold resistant, wrinkle resistant, and is easy to care for. It can be used to make finer threads, while the thread count of fabric does not add much to its overall weight.

Based on distribution channels, the trekking rucksack market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to be the larger shareholder during the forecast period as well. However, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028. Specialty stores are among the most prominent distribution channels for trekking rucksack market players as they offer specific product categories with a broader variety than supermarkets and hypermarkets, and so on.

The trekking rucksack market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. There has been a continuous rise in the number of female trekkers across the world. Women are a lucrative customer segment for the market players to offer customized products. Thus, vendors such as Osprey Packs, Inc. and Mountain Hardwear are focusing on their technological capabilities and offering trekking rucksacks specifically designed for women. Moreover, consumers are demanding innovative trekking rucksacks. Amer Sports, through its Arc'teryx brand, provides waterproof rucksacks made from perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) to address the elevating demand for such rucksacks.

Trekking Rucksack Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Arc’teryx; Deuter Sport GmbH; Equip Outdoor Technologies UK LTD; Granite Gear LLC; Mufubu; Tripole Gears; Vango; Wildcraft; Osprey Packs, Inc; and Hyperlite Mountain Gear Inc are the key players operating in the global Trekking Rucksack market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. They have a widespread global presence, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the market to serve a large set of customers and increase the market share. These market players are highly focused on developing products with advanced technology platforms to serve their customers better.

