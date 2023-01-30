Canned Tuna Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of e-commerce channels is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Growing consumer preference to incorporate high-nutritious food in daily diet” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canned tuna market size reached USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels to enhance supply chain is a major factor driving growth of the market. Tuna is a rich source of healthy fatty acids, which are essential for growth and development. It is particularly crucial for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women to satisfy their nutritional needs. Increasing trend of incorporating nutritionally beneficial food into daily diet to improve health functionality, is in turn, increasing demand for tuna. In addition, rapid growth of e-commerce channels has strengthened supply chain, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Online retail platforms have grown substantially and eased availability of a wide range of products across the globe. Moreover, increasing use of internet and smartphones, in general, has created several new opportunities for e-commerce platforms. Establishment of various new malls and specialty stores has further strengthened supply chain, thus increasing the sales of tuna and other processed food products.

The Canned Tuna market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Canned Tuna business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Ocean Brands, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL, American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., Starkist Co., and Wild Planet Foods Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skipjack segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to its array of nutritional qualities. Mercury content of skipjack tuna meat is only 0.144 parts per million. FDA defines skipjack as the best choice due to mercury levels in its flesh and 8-12 ounces of Skipjack should be consumed once a week. Skipjack chunks are high in B-complex vitamins, such as niacin and pyridoxine (B-6), while vitamin E, B12, thiamin, and riboflavin are also abundant.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Major manufacturers promote their products at offline retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, several companies are growing their customer base by opening new physical locations around the world.

The Europe market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The region is expected to contribute heavily because customers are increasingly opting for simple, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood options. According to a research conducted by European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products, tuna was the most consumed marine species in Europe in 2020. Major canned tuna consumers in the region are Italy, Spain, and the UK.

In November 26, 2020, Bolton Food, an Italian company, formed a partnership with Oxfam, which is first of its kind in the world, with the goal of establishing new social enterprise sustainability norms in the fishing industry.

Emergen Research has segmented canned tuna market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global Canned Tuna market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

