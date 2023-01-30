Towel Warmer Market to Garner US$ 812.04 million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner Logo

Rising Urbanization and Home Remodeling Activities to Escalate Towel Warmer Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Towel Warmer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Electric and Hydronic) and Application (Commercial and Residential)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The rising urbanization and home remodeling activities are driving the demand for a towel warmer market. Along with this, consumers have increased their spending on home remodeling activities, and according to Houzz, a home remodeling platform, consumers have an increased focus on remodeling the bathrooms. Along with this, the growing application of towel warmers in the commercial sector is also driving the growth of the towel warmer market.

Towel Warmer Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 608.50 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 812.04 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 130

No. of Tables 57

No. of Charts & Figures 65

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Type, and Application

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The towel warmer market was valued at US$ 608.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 812.04 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. The towel warmers are appliances used for drying up towels, bathrobes, and other damp clothing items. The warmers are equipped with safety features, such as thermostats and automatic shut-off, to prevent the unit from getting too hot, protecting users from burns. Along with this, towel warmers have other features such as in-built timers, heated shelves, and robe hooks.

Based on type, the towel warmer market is bifurcated into electric and hydronic. The electric segment held the largest towel warmer market share, based on type in 2020. The electric towel warmers provide energy-efficient bathroom heating that warms both the environment and towels. These warmers are simple to install because they do not require any masonry or plumbing work. The electric towel warmers are prefilled with liquid and include an electric heating element. Most of electric towel warmers are wall-mounted and require an electrical connection to power the element.

The global towel warmer market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growing tourism industry and the increasing commercial facilities in Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the market in the region. The towel warmer is considered a status symbol in developing countries, such as India and China, especially among the elite class. In addition, the increasing awareness among consumers about the ability of towel warmer to offer comfort, a hygienic environment in the washroom, and reduced laundry expenses are proliferating the market growth in Asia-Pacific. Along with this, the changing lifestyles, increasing expenditure power, and the growing trends of smart homes are propelling the growth of the towel warmers market in the region

Towel Warmer Market Size, by Region, 2020 and 2028

The “Global Towel Warmer Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation. The towel warmer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into electric and hydronic. Based on application, the towel warmer market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Based on geography, the towel warmer market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Towel Warmer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Apollo Radiators; KORADO, a.s.; Pitacs Limited; Radox Radiators Ltd; PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.; Zehnder Group AG; Stelrad; VOGUE (UK) LTD.; St.Lawrence (Tangshan) Metal Products Co.,Ltd., and Purmo Group are the key players operating in the global Towel Warmer market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. They have a widespread global presence, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the market to serve a large set of customers and increase the market share. These market players are highly focused on developing products with advanced technology platforms to serve their customers better.

