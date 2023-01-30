Construction Accounting Software Market to Garner $1,217.42Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR; The Insight Partners

Construction Accounting Software Market

Growth in this construction accounting software market is driven by rising penetration of ERP modules in construction industry.

The construction accounting software market is expected to grow from US$ 943.91 million in 2022 to US$ 1,217.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing Awareness of Implementing Technologies in Construction Industry to Create Growth Opportunities for Market Players During Forecast Period

The construction industry has begun to undergo technological transformation. Companies are implementing technologies to reduce costs and improve safety, efficiency, and quality of construction activities. The US is experiencing a rise in the number of construction projects that are inclined toward adopting software-based solutions. As construction companies increasingly emphasize accounting decisions to determine the ROI and future of respective businesses, the demand for construction accounting software is rising. Analyzing the financials using accounting software before starting a business allows emerging entrepreneurs to carry out unique business ideas and rapidly and efficiently reflect their vision. A business plan software analysis also enables new business owners to understand the fundraising strategies and expansion policies. Additionally, the software-based accounting plans help the end user foresee potential problems and obstacles. The awareness regarding the benefits of accounting software in construction projects is strongly growing among entrepreneurs across various countries, such as the US, China, the UK, and India. Thus, many companies are offering construction accounting software due to the rising awareness among new entrepreneurs, which is expected to offer lucrative business opportunities for construction accounting software market growth in the coming years.



List of Companies Profiled in the Construction Accounting Software Market Report are:

Acclivity Group LLC; Chetu Inc.; Corecon Technologies Inc.; Deltek Inc.; Foundation Software, LLC; Freshbook; Intuit Inc.; Sage Group; Viewpoint Inc.; and Xero Limited.

North America held the largest market share in the construction accounting software market, allowing significant growth opportunities for the players planning to capitalize for the long haul. The rising penetration of ERP modules in the construction industry and the booming construction industry are anticipated to propel the demand for construction accounting software over the forecast period. Europe ranked second in the construction accounting software market. European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and Italy are technologically advanced and urbanized. The growing demand for commercial infrastructures such as malls, offices, and airports in the region supports the growth of the construction industry. Also, with the growing focus of construction companies on adopting new technologies for streamlining the workflow, digitization across the construction industry is growing, contributing to the construction accounting software market growth.

The construction accounting software market is segmented based on offering, deployment, application, and geography. Based on offering, the construction accounting software market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment, the construction accounting software market is bifurcated into on premise and cloud. Based on application, the construction accounting software market is segmented into small and mid-sized construction companies and large construction companies. Based on geography, the construction accounting software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for a significant share of the construction accounting software market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical data available –Yes; Base year – 2022; forecast period– 2022 to 2028

