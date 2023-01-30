Garment Steamers Market to Garner US$ 2,399.14 million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner Logo

Rise in Preference for Garment Steamers over Traditional Irons Fuels Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Garment Steamers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Handheld and Upright), Price Range (Less than US$ 20, US$ 20 to US$ 70, and More than US$ 70), Tank Type (Fixed and Removable), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)” includes the analysis of factors driving the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenues, analysis of market share, and identification of significant market players and their key developments.

Garment Steamers Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,662.78 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 2,399.14 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 167

No. of Tables 114

No. of Charts & Figures 88

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product Type, Price Range, Tank Type, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The garment steamers market is projected to reach US$ 2,399.14 million by 2028 from US$ 1,662.78 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Garment steamer is a device used to remove the wrinkles from fabrics and garments using high-temperature steam. The steamers are lightweight, easy to use, and designed to steam different fabrics and garments. The changing lifestyle of the people has made them more work-oriented, having a hectic schedule. Working professionals increasingly prefer garment steamers over traditional irons to save time and effort. Garment steamers are mostly used for delicate materials and attires such as silk, chiffon, lace, wedding dresses, and saris, as well as for formal wear, such as suits and office attire, as they do not burn or damage any fabric.

Based on tank type, the garment steamers market is bifurcated into fixed and removable. In 2020, the removable segment accounted for a larger market share. Removable garment steamers provide convenience to detach the tank to refill water. Also, they are available in a variety of product types, from portable or handheld designs to upright or vertical steamers. Therefore, the demand for removable tank type garment steamers is increasing.

The garment steamers market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the largest share of the market in 2020. The market growth in North America is attributed to factors such as the rise in disposable income, increase in working population, and the surge in preference for garment steamers over traditional irons across the region. The continuous innovations and integration of advanced technologies along with ongoing research and development bolster the growth of the garment steamers market in North America.

Garment Steamers Market Overview

Based on product type, the global garment steamers market is bifurcated into handheld and upright. Based on the price range, the market is segmented into less than US$ 20, US$ 20 to US$ 70, and more than US$ 70. Based on tank type, the market is bifurcated into fixed and removable. Based on distribution channels, the global garment steamers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. By country, the market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Similarly, the European market is sub-segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific garment steamers market, by country, is further segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The market in the Middle East & Africa, by country, is sub-segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. Based on country, the garment steamers market in South America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM.

Garment Steamers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Groupe SEB; Conair LLC; Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; SALAV USA; Maryant, Inc.; Pure Enrichment; Reliable Corp; Panasonic Corporation; and PurSteam are the key players operating in the global Garment Steamers market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. They have a widespread global presence, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the market to serve a large set of customers and increase the market share. These market players are highly focused on developing products with advanced technology platforms to serve their customers better.

