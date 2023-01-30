Tactical Communication Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "Tactical Communication Market Forecast to 2027" is a specialized & in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Tactical Communication Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 29,142.61 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Tactical communication systems (TCS) are critical for military forces because they provide integrated, secure, highly reliable, and available communication services despite challenges. These challenges include hostile environmental conditions, limited spectrum, time-critical and nonlinear communication requirements, equipment failure, partial destruction of mesh networks, and jamming by adversaries or events. Tactical communication is performed through high-capacity data radios, manpack radios, soldier radios, and vehicular intercommunication radios. Confidentiality is crucial when it comes to tactical communication. The increase of tactical communication is aided by the current progress of wireless communication in the defense sector. The tactical communication market is growing due to increased demand for technologies, such as time-division multiplexing (TDM) and next-generation network (NGN).

Some of the key tactical communication market players profiled in this market study include BAE Systems PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, and Elbit Systems Ltd. The overall tactical communication market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources

The tactical communication market is segmented on the basis of platform, type, technology, application, and geography. Based on the platform, the tactical communication market is segmented into airborne, shipborne, land, and underwater. Based on type, the tactical communication market is segmented into soldier radio, manpack radio, VIC (vehicular intercommunication radio), HCDR (high capacity data radio), and others. Based on technology, the tactical communication market is bifurcated into TDM (Time-Division Multiplexing) and NGN (Next-Generation Network). Based on application, the market is segmented into ISR, communications, combat, and command and control. By geography, the tactical communication market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Tactical communication is one of the keys to strong communication network systems among the military forces. However, procuring advanced communication systems such as SATCOM, soldier radio, manpack radio, etc are available in the market that acts as a substitute but does not have capabilities similar to tactical communication. Further, the defense sectors globally procured various communication systems to strengthen data transmissions across modern warfare systems. Thus, a complete substitute is available in the aerospace and defense market in the current scenario. However, technology upgrades and advancements prevail in tactical communication. Hence, the impact of threats to substitutes on the tactical communication market forecast is expected to remain low during the forecast period.

The end users, such as military intelligence, are the final stakeholders of the global tactical communication market. The military forces use tactical radio in large quantities to convey messages which boosts the tactical communication market growth. Further, these systems are used by various border security forces and paramilitary forces to deploy high-speed data transmission communication for mission-critical operations. Thus, with the rise in demand for tactical communication in the use of combat, command and control, communication, and ISR, the future of the tactical communication market is foreseen to be prominent.

Key Findings of Study:

The tactical communication market is segmented into five regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America dominated the tactical communication market analysis in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the aerospace & defense industry in North America, and it is focusing on modernizing its tactical communication networks to increase capabilities, such as command post mobility, cyber security, and secure wireless communications, by incorporating advanced technologies, including SATCOM, manpack radio, and soldier radio. Over the years, the US has increased its military spending on the acquisition of advanced and updated vessels, equipment, and communication systems. A few of the leading players in the North American tactical communication market are L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Iridium Communication; Viasat Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. Moreover, a rise in investments in tactical communication is contributing to the tactical communication market size in the region.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest share in the tactical communication market in 2021. The well-established aerospace, military, and defense sectors are generating a huge demand for tactical communication across the region. The tactical communication market’s growth potential is enormous in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Due to the adoption of network-centric warfare, Asia Pacific is likely to have long-term growth in the market. Moreover, rising military spending by economies such as China and India to build modern military systems and improve the defense sector is driving the tactical communication market growth in Asia Pacific.

