NIX sponsors and exhibits at ITEXPO 2023
NIX, software development company, has announced its participation in ITEXPO 2023.
Many attendees have chosen NIX as their partner and commented that NIX's team experience provided reliable and consistent performance to help organizations advance their technology to the next level”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will host one of the largest technological annual conferences on February 14-17, 2023. ITEXPO brings technology decision-makers and IT experts together to improve business outcomes.
— Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX United
ITEXPO has brought together businesses of all sizes and industries since 1999. The conference programming is intended to help explore new technologies and establish new partnerships. With over 300 exhibitors, it’s simple to compare existing solutions and select the right products and services for your organization, thereby improving efficiency, lowering costs, and increasing productivity.
Meet the NIX team at ITEXPO at booth 356 to learn more about NIX's capabilities for making a lasting impact and creating better futures for organizations. Among our experts are Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development, Julia Zelinska, Software Solution Consultant, Roman Zelinskyi, Software Solution Consultant, and Jerry Hansen, Director of Business Development.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
