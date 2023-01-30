DiTRA Corp to Help Distribution Business Troubleshoot Operational Challenges With Infor Cloud ERP
EINPresswire.com/ -- The ERP is specifically designed to provide effective solutions to operational challenges commonly faced in the distribution business by providing multiple functional features.
DiTRA Corp, an IT services and consulting company, has recently announced a plan to help distribution businesses optimize their processes. Goal is to eliminate common complex operational challenges with their Infor Cloud ERP. Specializing in facilitating digital transformation, the company has helped numerous clients adopt impactful digital solutions, and Infor Cloud ERP will be the latest IT solution DiTRA will be providing to client businesses.
The SaaS ERP comes with a variety of features, one being the ability to quickly access information and data, required for process streamlining and optimization. The ERP enables delivery businesses to have access to consistent data warehouse source of company data, role based distribution specific analytics accessible for all employees, and alerting systems checking for potential issues. This means that custom reports and extracts can be generated at any time without the need for additional procedure.
Other major features include the ability to facilitate the flow of information between all functional areas of daily business operations. The information is reported based on real-time data, accessible globally from the cloud cloud. Having a bird’s eye view of their operations allows managers and operators to have awareness of everything going on and take notice of underperforming departments or errors in their system.
Overall, Infor Cloud ERP is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that automates the business process of distribution companies across all critical departments ranging from order entry and processing, demand forecasting and purchasing, to warehouse and inventory management and more. The software is ideal for businesses operating in the distribution sector looking for a comprehensive warehouse & inventory management system that can keep up with modern business needs.
Gartner recently published the Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, and Infor have been recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Infor has achieved impressive rankings by Gartner in their “Critical” Capabilities report, an essential companion document to the Magic Quadrant, which delivers insights into providers’ product or service offerings and how they rate against common client-usage scenarios.
Speaking about their expertise, the company’s director said, “Here at DiTRA, we offer a suite of quality methods and tools to transform your practices quickly and smoothly. We are committed to provide best fit services and products, and that is why we put together custom terms for each client case. We supply the right experts for the right job and we give you access to our pool of highly skilled consultants and technical specialists. With dedicated services and products, we cover all steps to Digital Transformation of businesses, and we will provide support for the entire journey.”
About DiTRA Corp: DiTRA Corp is an IT services and consulting company based in Katy, Texas. It’s experts in processes, data, and enabling technologies are supporting digital transformation, and have an impressive record of highly successful projects under their belt.
