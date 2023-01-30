Iraq Reiterates Firm Position Supporting Morocco's Territorial Integrity

MOROCCO, January 30 - Iraq reiterated, on Saturday, its firm position in support of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

"I reiterate Iraq's constant position on the Moroccan Sahara issue and its support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held after their talks in Baghdad.

He added that Iraq stands with Morocco on the issue of its national territorial integrity.

Similarly, Hussein affirmed the support of Iraq to the United Nations' efforts to achieve a final solution to this conflict, noting that his country backs the UN resolutions on this issue.

Iraq's top diplomat also stressed the importance of using peaceful means through negotiations to resolve this dispute, by preserving Morocco’s territorial integrity and ensuring security and stability in the Maghreb region.

The two countries had issued a joint statement during the official visit of the Iraqi Foreign Minister to Morocco on May 13, 2022, in which Iraq had affirmed its "support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the efforts of the UN and its central role in achieving a political solution."

For its part, Morocco has spared no effort during the various stages of the political process in Iraq to support and assist the Iraqi people in their efforts to establish democratic institutions representative of all its components and to contribute to the reconstruction of a unified and democratic Iraq, which is open to its Arab environment.

MAP: 28 January 2023