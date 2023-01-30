Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,443 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Embassy in Iraq Inaugurated

Morocco's Embassy in Iraq Inaugurated

MOROCCO, January 30 - The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Iraq was opened, Saturday in Baghdad, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, political figures, Iraqi businessmen and representatives of international organizations in Iraq.

In a statement to the press on this occasion, the Iraqi Foreign Minister welcomed the opening of the Moroccan embassy in Baghdad, noting that this is an important mechanism to consolidate relations between the two brotherly countries and a proof that these relations have reached a very advanced level.

"On this basis, we will build economic, commercial, cultural, security relations and in various fields, as well as joint action on the Arab, Islamic and international levels," he added.

The opening of the embassy is very important for the development of friendly ties between the two countries and between the Moroccan and Iraqi diplomacy, Hussein said, noting that the two countries have inaugurated a new era of relations.

"For Iraq, relations with Morocco are important and historic," he said, expressing his determination to work for the building of these relations on solid foundations.

For his part, Bourita said that the opening of the Moroccan embassy in Iraq is part of the strengthening of solid and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

"We are witnessing today a new era of Moroccan-Iraqi relations, on the same solid foundations already in place, but with visions in line with the reality of the two countries and the region," said Bourita.

The embassy will play a key role as a mechanism for the development of bilateral relations, he added, noting that it has been agreed to open consulates in regions of Morocco and Iraq in order to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples.

MAP: 29 January 2023

You just read:

Morocco's Embassy in Iraq Inaugurated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.