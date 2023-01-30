Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market: Size, Share, Comprehensive Industry Analysis, Report, and Forecast for 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The research Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market report assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market Overview

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market: Synopsis

The research Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market report assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report estimates the market size, market growth, and provides an accurate forecast for the key segments of the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market, along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Sigmoidoscopy is a minimally invasive medical examination in which the large intestine is scanned, starting from the rectum through the sigmoid colon, which is the nearest part of the colon. The two main types of sigmoidoscopy include flexible sigmoidoscopy and rigid sigmoidoscopy. Flexible sigmoidoscopy is a medical procedure that uses a flexible endoscope to examine the rectum and the lower colon (sigmoid colon). On the other hand, the procedure of rigid sigmoidoscopy involves the use of a rigid endoscope for the screening. The flexible sigmoidoscope is a flexible tube-like device that is about 60 cm in length and nearly as thick as the little finger. As part of the sigmoidoscopic procedure, the device is gently inserted into the anus and is gradually advanced into the rectum and the lower colon. The examination is a simple and accurate method of diagnosing the root cause of severe rectal symptoms, such as diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, and rectal bleeding. The flexible sigmoidoscopy is regarded as one of the most accurate and colon screening methods and finds significant application in colon cancer surveillance.

Download Free Sample PDF copy Report of Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market @ @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/256

Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market: Competitive Landscape

The report presents a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market, along with in-depth scrutiny of the major manufacturers/key players in the flexible sigmoidoscopy market. It further elaborates on the growth prospects, challenges, and risks faced by these market contenders throughout their journeys. The most prominent players participating in this market include:

Olympus

Fujifilm

Pentax Medical

Karl Storz

Parburch Medical

Hmb Endoscopy

RB Medical

Bolton Surgical

Welch Allyn

Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market: Dynamics

The sigmoidoscope finds widespread application as an initial screening tool for colon cancer and other life-threatening colorectal diseases. The preliminary screening for various colon conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, polyps, ulcers, and cancerous tumor growth in the colon, requires the use of a sigmoidoscope. Over the past decades, there has been a major spike in the incidence rate of gastrointestinal diseases (GIT), which has led to a burgeoning demand for GIT diagnosis devices, including sigmoidoscope devices. According to the research report by Emergen Research, the aforementioned factor is a significant growth driver for the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market. The growing geriatric population, which is at a higher risk for gastrointestinal diseases, and the surging prevalence of colorectal cancer, are among the key factors accountable for the development of the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market. Moreover, unhealthy diets, changing lifestyles, and a higher rate of alcohol consumption and smoking increase the risk of acute gastrointestinal diseases and infections, thereby raising the requirement of more sigmoidoscopy devices across the globe. Hence, this is another key factor boosting global market growth. In 2019, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated around 145,600 adults in America to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, of which around 101,420 were newly diagnosed with colon cancer and 44,180 with rectal cancer. Technologically upgraded sigmoidoscopy devices offered by the leading companies in this sector that offer various features, including shortened procedure times, also propel the growth of the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market.

However, there exist a few parameters that are expected to constrain the market growth during the forecast period. High costs of endoscopy procedures, coupled with unfavorable reimbursement policies in many developing countries are some of the restraining factors for the global market growth. In addition, in many developing and underdeveloped countries, there is an absence of skilled healthcare professionals to carry out the sigmoidoscopic procedures, which is another factor hampering the global market expansion.

To know more about Flexible Sigmoidoscopy market research report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

Key Report Highlights:

The report evaluates the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market consumption rate in terms of value and volume and focuses on the key regions/countries dominating the market.

The report closely studies the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market, with a special focus on its segments and sub-segments.

It gives a detailed account of the top manufacturers, assessing their sales volume, market share, competitive scenario, SWOT analysis, and key development plans.

The report methodically profiles the key market players, examines their competitive developments and growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market:

The latest report extensively covers the current scenario of the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market, which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has led to unprecedented changes in market conditions worldwide. The report expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario and assesses the current and future impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The study takes into account the prominent aspects of the market that have been assessed by our experts and helps businesses involved in this sector to overcome various disruptions caused by the pandemic and formulate new strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Flexible Sigmoidoscope

Rigid Sigmoidoscope

Application

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Others

Global Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Market: Regional Analysis

The global flexible sigmoidoscopy market can geographically segmented into the following significant regions:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil)

Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

North America dominated the global flexible sigmoidoscopy market in 2018. The increasing prevalence of colon cancer and other GIT diseases, the early adoption rate of advanced screening and diagnostic tools, and the presence of renowned manufacturers in the region are the key growth parameters for the regional segment. As per the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), up to 70,000 new cases of inflammatory bowel diseases are identified in the U.S. annually. Some of the emerging markets, including Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, are poised to witness impressive growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, countries like China, India, and Brazil are likely to register robust growth owing to the growing investments by government bodies for the advancement of healthcare facilities.

Any Quistion Before Buying @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/256

Related Reports

Augmented Reality Market

Cool Roof Coating Market

Ethoxylates Market

Pest Control Market

Medical Composites Market

Structured Query Language Server Transformation Market

Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Syringes Market

Colonoscopy Market

Medical Devices Batteries Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.