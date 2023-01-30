Sentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon’s SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway – January 30, 2023 – Sentry Enterprises has selected Infineon Technologies' latest generation secure element SLC38 together with IDEX Biometrics sensor solution to power their next-generation biometric identity platform for access and cold wallets. Sentry Enterprises has chosen IDEX Biometrics technology for their next generation biometric identity platform, SentryCard and their soon-to-be-released Sentinel biometric cold storage crypto wallet.

“The IDEX Biometrics – Infineon joint solution is ideal for emerging applications like digital access and cold wallets. IDEX Biometrics is excited to bring ground-breaking secure biometric solutions to the expanding digital identity market with industry leader Sentry Enterprises”, says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

