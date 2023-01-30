Submit Release
Craft Cannabis Offers Locally Grown Medical Cannabis

EDMOND, OK, USA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cannabis is pleased to announce that they offer locally grown medical cannabis that provides customers with the best results. Customers will find an array of award-winning strains that promise high-quality products.

Craft Cannabis believes in providing customers with the best cannabis products to ensure complete satisfaction. They produce all products from locally sourced cannabis in their fully compliant, vertically integrated facility. All products undergo comprehensive testing in an Oklahoma-licensed laboratory, giving their customers confidence in the products they buy. Customers can expect the best experience with knowledgeable staff who answer questions and provide valuable education, optimal cultivation techniques, and complete transparency.

Craft Cannabis is passionate about providing customers with the best products available. Their seasoned professionals can answer questions and help individuals choose the ideal product to meet their needs. They offer an extensive selection of quality products, including hybrid marijuana flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about locally grown cannabis products can find out more by visiting the Craft Cannabis website or calling 1-405-697-3939.

About Craft Cannabis: Craft Cannabis is one of the top medical cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma. They provide high-quality products made from locally grown cannabis to ensure their customers get the best products available. Their knowledgeable team is passionate about customer service and aims to educate customers to ensure they choose products that best suit their needs.

Company: Craft Cannabis
1) Address: 151 East 33rd Street
City: Edmond
State: OK
Zip code: 73013
Telephone number: 1-405-697-3939

2) Address: 331 Cemetery Rd
City: Yukon
State: OK
Zip code: 73099
Telephone number: 405-697-3939

3) Address: 835 SW 119th St
City: Moore
State: OK
Zip code: 73170
Telephone number: 405-697-3939

+1 405-697-3939
edmond@ccannabisco.com

