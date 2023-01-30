Dietary supplements market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 276.40 Billion at CAGR 7.5% by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Dietary supplements market Size – USD 145.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trend

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Dietary supplements market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type (Botanicals, Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Others), By Function, By Application (Bone & Joint, Energy & Weight Management, Diabetes, Immunity, Others), By Target Consumer, and by Region Forecast to 2030

Key Highlights in Report

Herbal supplements segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021, owing to rising adoption of vegan diets in various countries. Herbal supplements are produced using ingredient such as plant roots, seeds, berries, leaves, bark, and flowers, and are highly valued for their healing benefits. Herbal supplements help in boosting immunity without any adverse effects and are more effective in providing symptomatic relief, especially while fighting allergies.

Energy & weight management segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising health awareness among consumers and increasing number of weight management programs. Dietary supplements contain a variety of ingredients such as vitamins, herbs, minerals, fiber, caffeine, and others, which can help to boost energy, build muscle, and improve nutrition.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Abbott

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Amway Corp.

Procter & Gamble

Nestle

Bayer AG

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Nature's Sunshine Product, Inc.

Lamberts

Universal Nutrition

Pfizer Inc.

American Health

Capstone Nutrition, LLC

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Dietary supplements market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Dietary supplements market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Dietary supplements market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Dietary supplements market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, function, application, target consumer, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

