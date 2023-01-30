Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Global Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market. As per TBRC’s smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market forecast, the global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market size is expected to grow to $99.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The smart building (non-residential) market is driven by the increasing demand to automate tasks using IoT (Internet of Things) devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market share. Major players in the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market include Johnson Controls, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi, IBM, Schneider Electric, Hewlett-Packard.



The use of 5G technology is the latest trend in the smart building (non-residential) market. 5G technology is the upcoming cellular technology that reduces the time it takes for devices over a wireless network to communicate with each other. 5G implementation in smart buildings will considerably enhance the usage of wireless edge devices, providing rich multimedia experiences. 5G will also improve security check applications for commercial buildings. For smart hospital buildings, the use of 5G is estimated to improve the wayfinding that will enable smart wheelchairs and beds to move immobile patients. Following the trend, Ericsson, a Sweden-based networking and telecommunications company, invested $100 million to develop a smart factory in Texas for implementing 5G technology and rolled its first 5G radio device in 2020. The factory is involved in the manufacturing of advanced antenna system radios to enable rapid 5G deployments. The use of 5G technology is expected to improve the connectivity in smart buildings, thus forming a trend that is witnessing a huge capital investment by the major players in the smart building (non-residential) market.

• By Automation Type: Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System, Network Management System

• By Application: Government, Airports, Hospitals, Institutes Manufacturing & Industrial facilities, Other Applications

• By Product Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

• By Type: New Constructions, Remodelling Projects

• By Geography: The global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-buildings-nonresidential-buildings-global-market-report

Smart buildings (non-residential Buildings) construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any non-residential smart home using a detailed design and plan. Smart homes are futuristic buildings equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices. The smart home system requires a web portal or smartphone application to interact with the automated system as a user interface.

