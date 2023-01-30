Serviced Office Market Size Expected To Reach $74 Billion By 2027

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Serviced Office Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serviced office market. As per TBRC’s serviced office market forecast, the global serviced office market size is expected to grow to $74.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-ups and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of serviced offices. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest serviced office market share. Major players in the serviced office market include WeWork Companies, ServCorp., Regus, IWG PLC., Bizspace Ltd., Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant.

Trending Serviced Office Market Trend

The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that a smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology. For instance, an empty meeting room or a quiet area within the smart serviced office can be found easily using sensors. There are many advantages to IoT in the serviced office. Smart serviced offices offer several advantages such as improved time management, efficiency, and reduced operational cost.

Serviced Office Market Segments

• By Offering: Private Offices, Virtual offices, Other Offerings

• By Vertical: IT and Telcommunications, Media and Entertainment, Retail and consummer goods

• By Space provider: Big brands, Independent

• By Geography: The global serviced office market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office that provides fully-furnished workspaces, building management services and additional facilities, such as printers, communal break rooms, meeting room and internet connection.

