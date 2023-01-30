Electric AC Motors Market Global Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 208 Bn By 2030, At 8% CAGR according CMi

Custom Market Insights

The Electric AC Motors Market was at US$ 110 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 208 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric AC Motors Market was estimated at USD 110 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 208 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights