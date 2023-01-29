Submit Release
FOX Nation's Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13

Debut Marks Iconic Entertainer's First Stand-Up Special in Nearly 20 Years

FOX Nation's highly anticipated comedy special entitled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! will make its debut on Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Ms. Barr's first return to a stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years.

Announced last fall, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre and features Ms. Barr's signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood. In conjunction with the comedy special, FOX Nation will release Who Is Roseanne Barr?, an in-depth look inside the life and career of Ms. Barr.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

