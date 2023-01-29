Submit Release
Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s Travel to Pakistan, Germany, Switzerland

Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRA) Thomas West will travel to Pakistan, Germany, and Switzerland January 29 – February 4 to consult with partners, Afghans, and humanitarian relief organizations regarding shared interests in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s recent edicts have presented the international community with extraordinary challenges as we seek to support the Afghan people and protect our interests.  SRA West will work with counterparts to refine a unified regional and international response that reflects a collective commitment to Afghan women and girls’ rights and access to vital aid.

