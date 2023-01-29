Kimberly Rosales discusses how blockchain improves travel

Kimberly Rosales explains how blockchain technology can help improve the travel experience and make it more enjoyable for businesses and consumers.

QUéBEC, CANADA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology has changed how we travel – from booking tickets online to using cameras to document our travels. But blockchain technology is slowly disrupting the industry, giving us more reliable and secure ways of traveling. Kimberly Rosales, a blockchain expert, offers insight into how this technology is reshaping the way we book flights, stay in hotels and explore different destinations.

In recent years, blockchain has become one of the most popular topics in the tech world. But what is blockchain? The simplest explanation is that blockchain is a digital ledger that allows transactions to be made without the need for a third party. This means that blockchain can be used to securely store data and track transactions.

Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize many industries, including travel. Rosales explains, "With blockchain, all information related to a traveler's journey could be stored in one place. This would give travelers and businesses alike a better understanding of who exactly is entering and exiting a country."

Rosales also highlights how blockchain could help reduce travel fraud. She notes that "blockchain-based identity verification could help confirm the identity of travelers at every stage of their journey." This would not only make it more difficult for fraudsters to commit travel fraud, but it would also make it easier for authorities to track and prosecute them. Ultimately, blockchain has the potential to make travel safer and more efficient for everyone involved.

When it comes to travel, blockchain can offer a number of benefits. For one, the decentralized nature of blockchain can help to make booking travel arrangements more efficient. For example, when you book a flight on a traditional platform like Expedia, you have to go through a number of intermediaries, including the airline, the hotel and the travel agent. With blockchain, however, each of these intermediaries would be able to connect with each other directly, which would streamline the booking process.

In addition, blockchain can also help to improve security when it comes to travel. With traditional systems, your personal data is stored in centralized databases that are vulnerable to hacking.

However, with blockchain, your data would be stored in a decentralized network of computers that would be much more difficult for hackers to access. As a result, you would be less likely to have your personal information stolen when you book travel using blockchain.

Finally, blockchain can also help to make payments more efficient when you're traveling. For example, if you're trying to pay for a taxi in another country using your credit card, you may have to go through a number of banks and other intermediaries before the transaction is processed. With blockchain, however, payments could be made directly between two parties without any third-party involvement. This would make transactions much faster and easier while also reducing costs.

"I've seen a lot of people get frustrated with the traditional travel system," she says. "There are so many intermediaries involved, which can be very slow and inefficient. Blockchain has the potential to streamline the entire process."

In addition, blockchain can increase transparency in the travel industry by making all transactions visible to everyone on the network. This would allow travelers to see exactly how their money is being spent, and could help to root out corruption and fraud.

Overall, the use of blockchain in travel has the potential to improve security, reduce fraud, and increase transparency. This would make the industry more efficient and user-friendly, and could lead to lower prices for travelers.

There are still some potential downsides to using blockchain in travel. For example, blockchain technology is still in its early stages of development, which means it may be less secure than other options currently available. Additionally, because blockchain is decentralized, there is no one central authority that oversees or regulates the system, which could potentially lead to problems down the line.

Finally, although blockchain has the potential to streamline many aspects of the travel industry, it could also disrupt existing businesses and employment models, which could lead to negative consequences for some individuals. However, distributed ledger technology is revolutionizing travel by making it easier to store data, track transactions and increase efficiency. This will only continue to expand as the technology improves.

About Kimberly Rosales

Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.