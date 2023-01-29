California New York Express is Making Moving Easier than Ever

Moving from New Yorl to California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California New York Express, one of the fastest growing cross-country moving companies in the US, is pleased to announce the launch of its full-service, door-to-door moving service. The new service offers customers a seamless and stress-free experience when relocating from New York to California.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a reliable, efficient and cost-effective way to move their belongings across the country,” said Paul, a manager at California New York Express. “Our team of professional movers is highly trained and experienced in all aspects of relocation, so you can be sure that your items will arrive safely and on time.”

The new service includes packing, loading, unloading, storage, and transportation services for clients looking to move from New York to California. California New York Express also offers additional services such as junk removal, pet relocation and car transport. Customers can customize their move by choosing from a variety of packages that best meet their needs and budget.

With the launch of this new service, California New York Express is committed to making the process of relocating from one coast to the other easier and more cost-effective. “We understand that our customers expect top-notch service and that is exactly what we are offering," said [Insert Name], CEO of California New York Express. "We take pride in providing excellent customer service and making sure that all of our customers are satisfied with their move."

About California New York Express

California New York Express is one of the leading cross-country moving companies in the US. With over 25 years of experience, the company specializes in door-to-door moving services with a focus on providing excellent customer service at an affordable price. For more information, visit https://www.moveeast.com.