Develomark Releases Website Build Competition Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest YouTube video from Develomark pits two teams against each other to build the best website and win the vote of the client, Dr. Stephen Coppola of Center Street Family Dentistry in Prospect, CT. Join in on the fun and watch as they compete to create a website that meets all of the criteria set by the client at https://youtu.be/i4-rY42MhTE.
Develomark, a website and digital marketing agency located in Plantsville, serves small and medium-sized businesses across the country with a team of design, content, and SEO professionals.
Web development enthusiasts will love watching these teams battle it out in an intense competition, with the winning team taking home the grand prize of $2,000 and every Friday off for a month. Follow along as they work to create a website that prioritizes user experience, features dynamic content, and presents an overall professional look while staying true to Dr. Coppola's brand and preferences.
With each team bringing their own unique skills and talents to the challenge, the competition is fierce, especially with some twists thrown into the day by Develomark owner Ruan Marinho.
“This team is talented and experienced, so I had to throw a couple of curveballs their way,” says Marinho. “Not only did it make for a more interesting competition, it also pushed the teams to rise to the challenges and learn more about themselves and their teammates in the process.
At the end of the day, Coppola was able to choose which site he wanted to move forward with to promote and serve his business. The website was finalized and published on the web to start enhancing his online brand.
“It was a tremendous experience working with the folks at Develomark,” says Coppola. “The emphasis on a fun and collaborative workplace is reflected in their ability to create, not one, but two beautiful websites. Clearly, they take the time to learn about their clients' explicit and implicit needs. Develomark also succeeded in developing a website that applies their expertise while also honoring the specific ideas that we had in mind.”
To see which team emerged victorious and claimed the grand prize, watch the video at https://youtu.be/i4-rY42MhTE. For more information about Duda website design: https://www.develomark.com/services/duda-website-design
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
Julie Pesce
