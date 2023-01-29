Submit Release
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives to Develop Large Floating Solar Park

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives announced the signing of an agreement with Swimsol, the global leader in offshore marine photovoltaics, to install a 1.05 MW floating solar park. It will be one of the biggest solar installations in the Maldives.

Speaking on this occasion, Corinna Luebbe, Cluster General Manager, Maldives, said “We are proud to partner with Swimsol for one of the largest Solar Parks in Maldives. This is in line with IHCL’s ESG+ framework of Paathya with its commitment towards energy conservation and long term goal of deriving no less than 50 per cent of energy across all hotels from renewable sources by 2030. With the solar park going on stream in 2024, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa will operate with one of the lowest carbon footprints in Maldives.

She added, “Taj Exotica’s innovative and rigorous sustainability efforts have earned global accolades, including an EarthCheck Platinum Certification from 2019 – 2022, making it the first resort in the Maldives to achieve the honour.”

The 1.05 MW solar park will save 1,189 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per annum. It will help reduce 4, 39,000 litres of diesel consumption annually while simultaneously decreasing noise pollution by 40%. It will have an extraordinary battery backup, making Taj Exotica Resort & Spa the first-ever Maldives resort to completely shut down generator operations between the duration of 8 am to 5 pm. Along with reducing the resort’s carbon footprint, the floating solar platforms will stay well above the precious coral reefs and offer shelter to young aqua fauna.

