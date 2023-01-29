CROSSROADS Maldives Offers Free Boat Transfers During Valentine’s Week￼

CROSSROADS Maldives is offering complimentary boat transfers from February 9th to 15th. The offer allows visitors to take advantage of the diverse array of activities available at the Marina, including live music performances, pool parties, Valentine’s Day dinner packages, a traffic light party, DJ nights, a talent show, magician shows, fun games, virtual reality arcade games, children’s car rides, and exhilarating water sports.

The schedule for the complimentary transfers includes 19 departures to CROSSROADS from Sunday to Saturday, with the earliest departure at 10:45 am, and 16 return trips to Male, with the earliest departure at 2:00 pm. On Fridays, there are no ferry timings between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm. Additionally, from Thursdays to Saturdays, there are three departures from Hulhumale, with the earliest at 11:00 am and return at 5:00 pm earliest.

Departure from Hulhumale’ to CROSSROADS Maldives will be from Lakudi Jetty 1 & 2, while departure from Male’ will be from the new Ticketing Lounge in collaboration with Art Gallery Malé, located on Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male’. The Marina offers affordable Marina ticket prices for both locals and tourists, making the destination highly accessible to all. For locals, the ticket prices for adults are set at MVR 200, and for children aged between 4-12 years, the price is MVR 100. Children below the age of 4 can travel for free. For tourists, the ticket prices are USD 20 for adults and USD 10 for children aged between 4-12. Similarly, children below the age of 4 can travel for free.

First opened in 2019, CROSSROADS Maldives is home to an exceptional collection of recreational facilities, including two internationally branded five-star resorts, eclectic restaurants and lounges, world-class wellness, speciality shopping, cultural attractions, energising activities and a large marina, all surrounded by powder-soft sands, turquoise lagoons and shimmering seas. Located in the South Malé Atoll just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, this is an outstanding destination for global explorers seeking a short or extended escape in paradise.

For further details please visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com. For any assistance, WhatsApp or Viber 7307000 or email via concierge@crossroadsmaldives.com