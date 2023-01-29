Submit Release
News Search

There were 237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,119 in the last 365 days.

CROSSROADS Maldives Offers Free Boat Transfers During Valentine’s Week￼

CROSSROADS Maldives is offering complimentary boat transfers from February 9th to 15th. The offer allows visitors to take advantage of the diverse array of activities available at the Marina, including live music performances, pool parties, Valentine’s Day dinner packages, a traffic light party, DJ nights, a talent show, magician shows, fun games, virtual reality arcade games, children’s car rides, and exhilarating water sports.

The schedule for the complimentary transfers includes 19 departures to CROSSROADS from Sunday to Saturday, with the earliest departure at 10:45 am, and 16 return trips to Male, with the earliest departure at 2:00 pm. On Fridays, there are no ferry timings between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm. Additionally, from Thursdays to Saturdays, there are three departures from Hulhumale, with the earliest at 11:00 am and return at 5:00 pm earliest.

Departure from Hulhumale’ to CROSSROADS Maldives will be from Lakudi Jetty 1 & 2, while departure from Male’ will be from the new Ticketing Lounge in collaboration with Art Gallery Malé, located on Boduthakurufaanu Magu, Male’. The Marina offers affordable Marina ticket prices for both locals and tourists, making the destination highly accessible to all. For locals, the ticket prices for adults are set at MVR 200, and for children aged between 4-12 years, the price is MVR 100. Children below the age of 4 can travel for free. For tourists, the ticket prices are USD 20 for adults and USD 10 for children aged between 4-12. Similarly, children below the age of 4 can travel for free.

First opened in 2019, CROSSROADS Maldives is home to an exceptional collection of recreational facilities, including two internationally branded five-star resorts, eclectic restaurants and lounges, world-class wellness, speciality shopping, cultural attractions, energising activities and a large marina, all surrounded by powder-soft sands, turquoise lagoons and shimmering seas. Located in the South Malé Atoll just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, this is an outstanding destination for global explorers seeking a short or extended escape in paradise.

For further details please visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com. For any assistance, WhatsApp or Viber 7307000 or email via concierge@crossroadsmaldives.com

Tweet

You just read:

CROSSROADS Maldives Offers Free Boat Transfers During Valentine’s Week￼

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.