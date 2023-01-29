Submit Release
J’Adore L’Amour on the Shore with Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Awarded the world’s most romantic destination, the Maldives provides a blissful rendezvous for a romantic retreat on Valentine’s Day.

Couples looking for sand, sea and sky can celebrate love at the picturesque Lhaviyani Atoll, where Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa brings the J’Adore L’Amour package, starting from $ 600+.

Whether it’s an overwater villa with unparalleled vistas or a beach bungalow where the sea hugs the shore, the island offers a true castaway experience that lets couples escape in complete abandon, surrounded by abundant flora and fauna, enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs teeming with marine life.

Start the romantic holiday with on a sweet note with chocolate, followed by complimentary Sparkling Kir Royale to toast to the good times ahead, and a spread of international breakfast delicacies against the ocean breeze and open skies at Turquoise Restaurant, the J’Adore L’Amour package makes for the ideal island getaway for those looking to savour the good life with loved ones.

Those looking to elevate their stay experience can book a pampering session at Explore Spa, where the season of love is celebrated all month long with two specially curated treatments, inspired by the ultimate symbol of romance and freshness, red roses.

Escape to Romance 

150 minutes for couple $500 ++

The treatment begins with a signature foot ritual using rose petals and full body massage, followed by a combination of body exfoliation and body wrap using active ingredient of rose petal and Gotu kola, and finished with an express facial to hydrate the skin.

La Vie en Rose

90 minutes for couple $360 ++

A traditional foot ritual welcomes couples to their private spa suite, followed by a combination of skin brushing, spice blend body massage and nourishing hair and scalp massage to release stress and restore inner harmony.

Bringing all the quintessential Maldivian experiences with a European twist, the resort makes special moments magical with secluded candle-lit dinners on the private island of Bodu Finolhu, instagrammable seascapes and golden sunsets with a dolphin cruise, foraging at the Green House for fresh meals, preserving coral reefs, snuggling up on bean bags on the beach to watch blockbuster movies in the outdoors cinema under the starry sky, as well as incredible dining options  pamper session at Explore Spa.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.

