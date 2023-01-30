Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,699 in the last 365 days.

The City of East St. Louis Announces Funding for the $44 Million Historic New Broadview Redevelopment

Efficacy Consulting & Development, Tier-1 Development, and Community Life-Line announce the $44 million re-development funding of the the New Broadview.

We are extremely grateful to our partners for joining us to rebuild the city’s largest and finest edifice”
— Yaphett El Amin, the President of Efficacy Consulting & Development
EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Robert Eastern, and the development teams comprised of Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD), Tier-1 Development Group and local non-profit Community Life-Line, conjointly announce the $44 million re-development funding, that signals the beginning of the highly anticipated revitalization efforts for the New Broadview within the Historic District of Downtown East St. Louis.

This initiative is aligned by partners; Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Redstone Equity Partners, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Sugar Creek Capital, with additional fiscal participation from the City of East St. Louis, and political stakeholders, Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth as well as former Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners for joining us to rebuild the city’s largest and finest edifice,” said Yaphett El Amin, the President of Efficacy Consulting & Development.

The capital funds secured will provide the resources necessary for the redevelopment of the Historic Broadview Hotel in downtown East St. Louis. This will provide 110-mixed use residential apartments, 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, as well as community amenities that will advance full housing and community-based business services for mature adults and veteran residents living within the City of East St. Louis.

“We are eager to leverage this milestone moment to launch this development initiative in partnership with my co-developers and the City of East St. Louis, with the continued goal of empowering local businesses and accelerating construction productivity,” said co-developer Matt Fulson, President of Tier – 1 Development Group.

Construction will launch in February 2023 and will continue until the assumed 18-month construction schedule is completed. “Today is a wonderful day because this investment confirmation allows the City of East St. Louis to increase job opportunities for our local contractors and residents. We will then better serve the needs of our deserving community, while providing quality affordable housing to our residents", said Mayor Robert Eastern.

About Efficacy Consulting & Development
Established in 2007 Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD) focuses on providing quality, affordable housing in urban and rural communities. We are a Minority and Female owned MWBE certified company. The Efficacy team is best known for its strength and acute understanding of urban communities. Living by our motto of “Building whole communities from the inside out,” truly defines who we are with understanding of what it takes to build organic holistic communities that provide focused enriched services to its people.

Yaphett El Amin
Efficacy Consulting & Development
+1 314-807-7590
email us here

You just read:

The City of East St. Louis Announces Funding for the $44 Million Historic New Broadview Redevelopment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.