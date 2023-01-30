The City of East St. Louis Announces Funding for the $44 Million Historic New Broadview Redevelopment
Efficacy Consulting & Development, Tier-1 Development, and Community Life-Line announce the $44 million re-development funding of the the New Broadview.
We are extremely grateful to our partners for joining us to rebuild the city’s largest and finest edifice”EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Robert Eastern, and the development teams comprised of Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD), Tier-1 Development Group and local non-profit Community Life-Line, conjointly announce the $44 million re-development funding, that signals the beginning of the highly anticipated revitalization efforts for the New Broadview within the Historic District of Downtown East St. Louis.
This initiative is aligned by partners; Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Redstone Equity Partners, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Sugar Creek Capital, with additional fiscal participation from the City of East St. Louis, and political stakeholders, Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth as well as former Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood.
“We are extremely grateful to our partners for joining us to rebuild the city’s largest and finest edifice,” said Yaphett El Amin, the President of Efficacy Consulting & Development.
The capital funds secured will provide the resources necessary for the redevelopment of the Historic Broadview Hotel in downtown East St. Louis. This will provide 110-mixed use residential apartments, 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, as well as community amenities that will advance full housing and community-based business services for mature adults and veteran residents living within the City of East St. Louis.
“We are eager to leverage this milestone moment to launch this development initiative in partnership with my co-developers and the City of East St. Louis, with the continued goal of empowering local businesses and accelerating construction productivity,” said co-developer Matt Fulson, President of Tier – 1 Development Group.
Construction will launch in February 2023 and will continue until the assumed 18-month construction schedule is completed. “Today is a wonderful day because this investment confirmation allows the City of East St. Louis to increase job opportunities for our local contractors and residents. We will then better serve the needs of our deserving community, while providing quality affordable housing to our residents", said Mayor Robert Eastern.
About Efficacy Consulting & Development
Established in 2007 Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD) focuses on providing quality, affordable housing in urban and rural communities. We are a Minority and Female owned MWBE certified company. The Efficacy team is best known for its strength and acute understanding of urban communities. Living by our motto of “Building whole communities from the inside out,” truly defines who we are with understanding of what it takes to build organic holistic communities that provide focused enriched services to its people.
