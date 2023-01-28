Governor Abbott Champions Protecting Unborn At Texas Rally For Life

January 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today championed the State of Texas’ enduring position as a national leader in protecting the rights of the unborn at the 2023 Texas Rally for Life at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Addressing over a thousand pro-life Texans, the Governor celebrated Texas’ recent landmark pro-life achievements and promised to continue fighting for the lives of children—born and unborn.

“All of us are united by the truth that our creator endowed us with the right to life,” said Governor Abbott. “With your help, we made transformational changes in Texas law last session—life-saving changes. We promised we would protect the life of every child with a heartbeat, and we did. I signed a law doing exactly that. We passed a law that bans mail-order abortion drugs in Texas. We promised that if Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortions would be banned in Texas. It was overturned, and I signed a law that bans abortions in Texas. All of you are life savers, and thousands of newborn babies are the result of your heroic efforts.”

The Governor also highlighted Texas' comprehensive pro-life efforts to protect the life of both the child and mother, including providing more than $100 million for the Alternatives to Abortion program.

The Governor was joined at the rally by Texas Alliance for Life Executive Director Dr. Joe Pojman, Bishop Joe Vasquez, and other pro-life faith leaders, advocates, and elected officials. Hosted annually by the Texas Alliance for Life, the Texas Rally for Life brings together pro-life advocates, faith leaders, and elected officials from across the state to march to the Texas Capitol in support of every Texan's fundamental right to life.

As Governor and during his tenure as Texas Attorney General, Governor Abbott has advocated for and signed laws to further protect the innocent unborn. In May 2021, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 to ensure the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat would be saved from the ravages of abortion and House Bill 1280 that banned abortions in Texas once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.