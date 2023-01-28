Dr Charles Noplis Scholarship: Ensuring The Emergence of Future Medical Leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr Charles Noplis Scholarship for Medical Students has been launched to provide the needed funds for deserving students who are aspiring and studying to become medical doctors. The scholarship program worth $1000 is established by the acclaimed psychiatrist as a way to give every aspiring doctor a chance to reach their dreams, as well as to ensure the emergence of future medical leaders and innovators.

All university and college students currently enrolled in any accredited university or college who are planning to pursue medical studies can apply for the scholarship. Aside from that, all high school students who are dreaming to become future doctors and will attend a university or college can apply as well.

With more than 10 years in the field of medicine, particularly in psychiatry, Dr. Charles Noplis is aware of the difficulties faced by students who come from humble backgrounds in pursuing their dreams to become future medical leaders, as he'd got first-hand experience with the tough journey to becoming a doctor.

Believing that financial challenges should not be a reason for many young promising students to give up on their goals, Dr. Noplis then launched his medical scholarship program as a way to ease their financial struggles, and more importantly to encourage them to reach for their dreams.

The scholarship will be given to deserving students through an essay writing competition. All interested students must compete in writing an essay of less than 1,000 words answering a given question.

Dr. Charles Noplis is a board-certified psychiatrist from Louisville, Kentucky. He has been in the field for 15 years, with his medical journey starting with earning his B.S. in Biology at the University of Kentucky, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2001. Dr. Noplis then earned his medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2008 and completed his Residency Program at the University of Louisville Department of Psychiatry in 2012. He later earned his ABPN Board Certification in Psychiatry in 2013 and earned his ABPM Board Certification in Addiction Medicine in 2019. Throughout his career, Dr. Noplis has received numerous awards including Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM) in 2020, voted Top Psychiatrist and Medical Director in Louisville, KY by Top Doc in 2019, named Professional of the Year in Psychiatry by the Continental Who's Who in 2018, and voted Top Doc in Psychiatry for the state of KY by peers and patients among other awards in the same year. Dr. Noplis has several medical and professional memberships, including the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Noplis has been the CEO and President of Noplis Psychiatry since May 2017. He has been serving at Seven Counties Services as an outpatient provider since 2020.

All students who want to qualify for the scholarship may submit their application until May 15, 2023. The winner will then be chosen and announced on July 15, 2023. For more details about the Dr. Charles Noplis Scholarship students are encouraged to visit the official website to apply.

CONTACT INFO Spokesperson: Dr. Charles Noplis Company: Dr. Charles Noplis Scholarship Email: apply@drcharlesnoplisscholarship.com Website: https://drcharlesnoplisscholarship.com