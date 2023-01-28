Dr Charles Noplis Scholarship: Making Way For Doctors of Tomorrow
Kentucky Psychiatrist Charles Noplis Gives Back With Funding for Future DoctorsLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most demanding and rewarding careers out there, being a doctor requires a great deal of hard work, dedication, and financial investment to become a medical professional. This is why renowned Louisville-based psychiatrist Dr. Charles Noplis launched his Scholarship for Medical Students to provide the needed funds for students who aspire and study to become future medical professionals.
The Dr. Charles Noplis Scholarship is an award of $1000, which will be given to qualified students as a way to give every aspiring doctor a chance to reach their dreams. This is also a way to ensure the emergence of future medical leaders and innovators will not be hindered by financial challenges often faced by students, of which the acclaimed psychiatrist had first-hand experience as well. Students who are currently enrolled in any accredited university or college can apply for the scholarship. High school students who plan to become future doctors and will attend a university or college can apply as well. The most important qualification for Dr. Noplis’ scholarship is the student’s passion for the field of medicine.
The scholarship program can help medical students achieve financial stability and reduce their financial burden, allowing them to focus more on their studies. It is a great way for students to obtain additional financial aid to help cover the costs of medical school, but more importantly, a great way for them to reach their dreams to become doctors.
Charles Noplis, MD is a board-certified psychiatrist from Louisville, Kentucky. He has been in the field for 15 years, with his medical journey starting from earning his B.S. in Biology at the University of Kentucky, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2001. Dr. Noplis then earned his medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2008, and completed his Residency Program at the University of Louisville Department of Psychiatry in 2012. He later earned his ABPN Board Certification in Psychiatry in 2013, and earned his ABPM Board Certification in Addiction Medicine in 2019. Throughout his career, Dr. Noplis has received numerous awards including Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM) in 2020, voted Top Psychiatrist and Medical Director in Louisville, KY by Top Doc in 2019, named Professional of the Year in Psychiatry by the Continental Who’s Who in 2018, and voted Top Doc in Psychiatry for the state of KY by peers and patients among other awards in the same year. Dr. Noplis has several medical and professional memberships, including the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Noplis has been the CEO and President of Noplis Psychiatry since May of 2017. He has been serving at Seven Counties Services as an outpatient provider since 2020.
The application for the scholarship is now ongoing, where deserving scholars will be chosen based on an essay writing competition. Qualified students must compete in writing an essay of less than 1,000 words based on a given question. Students may apply until June 15, 2023, while the awarding of the scholarship will be on July 15, 2023. For more details, visit the official Dr. Charles Noplis Scholarship page for details.
