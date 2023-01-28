New Haven Barracks/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2023 at approximately 1407 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, 113 Monkton Road, Town of Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 28, 2023, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a theft complaint at Aubuchon Hardware in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed a male entered into the store at approximately 1404 hours on January 26, 2023. The male is viewed on surveillance footage walking around several items, ultimately taking a Honda Generator, which is valued in excess of $900.00. The male then leaves the store with the Honda Generator and walks to a dark colored Ford sedan. Additional video footage is available upon request.

VSP is requesting anyone with information to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at (802) 388-4919 or at Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov. Tips can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.