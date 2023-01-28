Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,166 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5000302                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: January 26, 2023 at approximately 1407 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, 113 Monkton Road, Town of Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny  

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 28, 2023, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a theft complaint at Aubuchon Hardware in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed a male entered into the store at approximately 1404 hours on January 26, 2023. The male is viewed on surveillance footage walking around several items, ultimately taking a Honda Generator, which is valued in excess of $900.00.  The male then leaves the store with the Honda Generator and walks to a dark colored Ford sedan. Additional video footage is available upon request.

 

VSP is requesting anyone with information to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at (802) 388-4919 or at Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov. Tips can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.