Royalton Barracks/DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: January 28, 2023, at 1106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon Trading Post, Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Karen Kill

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle. The operator identified herself as Karen Kill (age 35) of South Royalton. After investigation, Kill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Kill was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing.

Kill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court -- Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

