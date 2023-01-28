Royalton Barracks/DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000486
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: January 28, 2023, at 1106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon Trading Post, Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Karen Kill
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle. The operator identified herself as Karen Kill (age 35) of South Royalton. After investigation, Kill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Kill was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing.
Kill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court -- Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov