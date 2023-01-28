Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,168 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: January 28, 2023, at 1106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon Trading Post, Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Karen Kill                                

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle. The operator identified herself as Karen Kill (age 35) of South Royalton.  After investigation, Kill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Kill was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing.

Kill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 at 0800 hours     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court -- Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/DUI Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.